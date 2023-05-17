Soda City Live: Homeless No More to Host ‘Stars So Bright’” Fundraising Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Come as you are, as the star you are, and shine bright among countless other heroes, for Homeless No More’s “Shine So Bright” fundraising event.

Enjoy an evening of music, dance, and intentional community connection to help support and bring awareness to our homeless population here in the Midlands.

Homeless No More is an organization that focuses primarily on the well-being of these families and individuals in hopes to help them regain stability.

Funds raised from the event will help the organization to continue to provide support for those who need it.

For tickets to Shine So Bright, click here.

