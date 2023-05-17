Soda City Live: Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a new restaurant in the Midlands.

Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi will be hosting its grand opening, themed “Taste of Hanabi” on Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening (Forrest Clonts | Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi)

The restaurant is located on Main Street behind the Venue.

Chef Larry Thompson joined WIS’ Sierra Artemus in the Soda City Live Kitchen to talk more about the restaurant and to help learn the art of rolling sushi.

For more information on the grand opening, click here.

