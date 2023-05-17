SkyView
Soda City Live: Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a new restaurant in the Midlands.

Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi will be hosting its grand opening, themed “Taste of Hanabi” on Thursday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening
Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi grand opening(Forrest Clonts | Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi)

The restaurant is located on Main Street behind the Venue.

Chef Larry Thompson joined WIS’ Sierra Artemus in the Soda City Live Kitchen to talk more about the restaurant and to help learn the art of rolling sushi.

For more information on the grand opening, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Police Lights
