Soda City Live: G.A.N.G.S. in Peace march against violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of individuals that once stood at the forefront of violence are leading a charge to end it.

G.A.N.G.S. (Getting A New Generation Started) In Peace, a local organization is rallying with others in the community at the State House this weekend, encouraging the community to put an end to senseless violence across the midlands.

Along with their March Against Gun Violence event on Saturday, May 20, they will be hosting a Midnight Hoops Program over the Summer to take youth from the streets and onto the courts.

The Walk on Saturday will begin at 2:30 p.m. starting at the Court House on Main Street and ending at the South Carolina State House with speakers, parents of gun violence victims, and youth speaking out against violence.

G.A.N.G.S. in Peace march against violence (G.A.N.G.S. in Peace)

