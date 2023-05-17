Soda City Live: Final Weekend for Village Square Theatre’s ‘Young Frankenstein

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the last chance to check out “Young Frankenstein” at the Village Square Theatre in Lexington.

It’s the stage adaptation of the 1974 comedic-horror classic written by Mel Brooks.

This musical is not for children under the age of 13.

There are three shows this weekend: Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $22.

