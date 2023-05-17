Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WIS) - A man who worked as a Richland County sheriff’s deputy for several years is accused of robbing and killing his neighbor in the Upstate.

Justin Rawlins Moody, 42, was charged with murder, armed robbery, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Moody worked in different law enforcement agencies from 2005 to 2018. His last law enforcement job was with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department said he worked there as a deputy and master deputy from 2012 to 2015 and 2017 to 2018.

An incident report from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said Moody’s neighbor, Oscar Rubio, was found in the living room of a home on Green Acres Drive.

Rubio was shot multiple times, including once in the head, the report and arrest warrant said.

Rubio’s girlfriend who spoke to police said Rubio recently had “issues” with his neighbor, but the incident report did not go into any further detail about what those issues were.

Moody is accused in the report and in arrest warrants of shooting and killing Rubio while also stealing his cash, car keys and wallet.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into Rubio’s death. Moody was never employed with the sheriff’s office, according to his records, but he did work for the Greenwood County Detention Center and the Greenwood Police Department.

He worked in both places briefly, according to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

