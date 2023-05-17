SkyView
Police presence at Sumter Lowe’s, public is asked to avoid the area

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is responding to a call at a Lowe’s on Broad Street.

Authorities say out of an “abundance of caution” the parking lot to the Lowe’s and adjacent businesses are temporarily closed.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

