One person dies after Orangeburg car crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a fatal crash on U.S. 301 at Snake Swamp Road in Orangeburg.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on May 16.

Troopers said a 2021 a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling east on Snake Swamp Road hit a Hyundai sedan was traveling south on U.S. 301.

According to SCHP, there were two people inside the sedan and one was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

The sole occupant and driver of the truck didn’t have any injuries, SCHP added.

