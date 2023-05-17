Newberry County Coroner identifies bicyclist who died after collision with car

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Coroner’s Office (NCCO) identified the bicyclist who died after a collision with a car.

The collision happened at the intersection of Kendall and Louis Rich Roads just before 6 p.m. on May 16.

Coroner Laura Kneece said 50-year-old Gregory Craig Wadsworth of Newberry was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

NCCO, NPD and SCHP continue to investigate, the coroner’s office adds.

