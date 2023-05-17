SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New Netflix series, “Missing: Dead or Alive?” features Richland County Sheriff’s Department

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend, Netflix released a new documentary series following officers’ search for individuals who’ve disappeared.

South Carolina’s own, Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) was featured in the documentary, where they lead cameramen through their search for those who disappeared under troubling circumstances.

The four-part docuseries is called “Missing: Dead or Alive?

Each episode walks viewers through a different case.

RCSD investigator Vicki Rains, who was featured in the series, spoke with WIS about investigating a missing person’s case.

So we have a lot of resources we can use behind the scenes that we’re, you know, pinging phones and those types of things to find people. And we’re doing interviews and things consistently. Someone may give us another name when we go interview that person and hopefully get camera footage and things and to be able to bring them home and have a happy ending,” said Rains “That’s what we’re all praying for.”

Rains debunked some of the myths when it comes to reporting a missing person in Richland County, such as the popular misconception of waiting 24 hours.

“The sooner it can get reported to us, the better,” she said, “If they were anywhere on the camera, we can get that camera footage and start trying to figure out where they may be going or where they are and keep them from getting into any harm they might come into.”

The series is currently available to view on Netflix.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner
Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County
Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.
Sumter School District coach charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Ron Hagell, who fought in Vietnam in 1967 and 68, says a local Memorial to those men and women...
Man fights to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice
A Man Fights to Honor Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice
A Man Fights to Honor Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
"Missing: Dead or Alive" Netflix Docu-Series
"Missing: Dead or Alive" Netflix Docu-Series