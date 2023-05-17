New Netflix series, “Missing: Dead or Alive?” features Richland County Sheriff’s Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the weekend, Netflix released a new documentary series following officers’ search for individuals who’ve disappeared.

South Carolina’s own, Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) was featured in the documentary, where they lead cameramen through their search for those who disappeared under troubling circumstances.

The four-part docuseries is called “Missing: Dead or Alive?”

Each episode walks viewers through a different case.

RCSD investigator Vicki Rains, who was featured in the series, spoke with WIS about investigating a missing person’s case.

“So we have a lot of resources we can use behind the scenes that we’re, you know, pinging phones and those types of things to find people. And we’re doing interviews and things consistently. Someone may give us another name when we go interview that person and hopefully get camera footage and things and to be able to bring them home and have a happy ending,” said Rains “That’s what we’re all praying for.”

Rains debunked some of the myths when it comes to reporting a missing person in Richland County, such as the popular misconception of waiting 24 hours.

“The sooner it can get reported to us, the better,” she said, “If they were anywhere on the camera, we can get that camera footage and start trying to figure out where they may be going or where they are and keep them from getting into any harm they might come into.”

The series is currently available to view on Netflix.

