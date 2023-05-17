SkyView
Man wanted for questioning in Lugoff shooting investigation

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a shooting that took place on Westover Acres in Lugoff.

Deputies said 49-year-old Rayford Lyn Ford is wanted for questioning as a ‘person of interest.’

KCSO reported the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man is in the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg, deputies stated.

“We believe this was an isolated incident that started as a fight between two men who knew each other. It’s unclear exactly what happened that led to someone getting shot,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. You can also send an email at Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov

KCSO Search for Person of Interest
KCSO Search for Person of Interest
