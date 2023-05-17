Man fights to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A military veteran is taking his fight to Columbia city hall.

Ron Hagell, who fought in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, says a local Memorial to those men and women killed in Vietnam needs repairs.

Hagell is taking on Columbia city leaders demanding them to fix a few things at a place that is near and dear to his heart.

For many Vietnam veterans around the Palmetto State the South Carolina Vietnam War Memorial is a part of who they are.

“Being from South Carolina, the fact that this wall has all the names of all those who were killed in Vietnam on it from South Carolina. It means a lot to me, and particularly because it’s listed by county, so in Kershaw County other names of some of the people I went to high school with,” said Hagell.

Over the years Hagell says the place he loves so much needs repairs made.

Hagell said some of the things that need to be fixed are a damaged wall, broken lights, and a tree that is overtaking the American Flag.

Hagell took his concerns to Columbia City Hall where he talked to the mayor and Council Members.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says he will take care of any problems at the Memorial that honors nearly 900 service members killed in Vietnam.

“Being a part of Vietnam veterans of America organization, my problem with the city of Columbia, and this wall is that we are promised it will be taken care of it, and we are promised they will be doing various things to take care of it, but over the years they promised They don’t fulfill their promises,” Hagell said, “That’s what our problem is.”

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann told Hagell that he will go over to the Memorial with him to take a look at things and get them fixed.

The two men are making plans to get together soon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.