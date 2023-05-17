SkyView
Man arrested in connection with road rage fatal shooting will not face murder charges

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 40-year-old Stevera Small is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense
The Richland County Sheriff's Department said 40-year-old Stevera Small is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man accused of fatally shooting a victim at a CITGO Leesburg Convenience Store will not be facing a murder charge, deputies said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said 40-year-old Stevera Small is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense.

Small is accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old Steven Burchfield in a road-rage incident Friday, May 5.

Deputies said they found Burchfield lying unresponsive next to a gas pump. The Columbia resident was reportedly shot in the lower body.

An investigation revealed that Burchfield and a woman had gotten into an argument outside of a restaurant on Garners Ferry Road.

Deputies said when the woman drove out of the parking lot, Burchfield followed her closely at a high rate of speed.

RCSD reported fearing for her safety, the woman called Small who remained on the phone with her until she arrived at CITGO, with Burchfield behind her.

Deputies said when the woman arrived at the CITGO, Burchfield intentionally rammed her vehicle, causing them both to wreck.

Small witnessed the collision and saw Burchfield exit his vehicle and approach the woman driver, deputies stated.

Deputies said Small fired shots at Burchfield, fearing for the woman’s safety.

Burchfield was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead within the evening.

RCSD said after weighing all the circumstances surrounding this incident, investigators determined that Small feared the woman was in danger and acted in her defense.

However, because Small was convicted of armed robbery in 2018, deputies said he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and was charged accordingly.

“It’s sad that this situation escalated the way it did,” RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott said, “What started as an exchange of words led to one life gone and two others changed forever.”

He went on to say, “If you find yourself in a situation where you’re scared for your safety on the road or anywhere else, call 911 immediately.”

Small was arrested without incident by investigators Tuesday and booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

