Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor given $1 million bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2022 was arrested and has been given a $1 million bond.

The Columbia Police Department said Ambrocio Apolinar was arrested Monday by the Special Victims Unit and investigators with the assistance of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.