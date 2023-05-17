SkyView
Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor given $1 million bond

Ambrocio Apolinar was arrested Monday. He is accused of sexually assaulting a minor
Ambrocio Apolinar was arrested Monday. He is accused of sexually assaulting a minor
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in 2022 was arrested and has been given a $1 million bond.

The Columbia Police Department said Ambrocio Apolinar was arrested Monday by the Special Victims Unit and investigators with the assistance of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

