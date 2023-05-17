Lexington-Richland School District 5 announces Teacher and Supportive Employee of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 announced its new Teacher and Supportive Employee of the year.

English teacher Grace Abbott from Chapin High school was named the district’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Harbison West Elementary School social worker Elizabeth Balog was named the Supportive Employee of the Year.

The two were chosen by a committee after being named Honor Roll finalists in their respective categories.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.