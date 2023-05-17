SkyView
Lexington-Richland School District 5 announces Teacher and Supportive Employee of the year

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 announced its new Teacher and Supportive Employee of the year.

English teacher Grace Abbott from Chapin High school was named the district’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Harbison West Elementary School social worker Elizabeth Balog was named the Supportive Employee of the Year.

The two were chosen by a committee after being named Honor Roll finalists in their respective categories.

