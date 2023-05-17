Lexington County deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Deputies said Austin West was last seen April 14 when he left home “without parental permission.”

He’s described as 5′8″ and weighing 120 pounds.

If you have contact with him or know where he might be, you’re asked to call Investigator Cobb at 803-785-8230.

