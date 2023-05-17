Kershaw County deputies look for “person of interest” in shooting case

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a “person of interest” in a shooting case.

Deputies said there isn’t a definitive suspect, but Rayford Lynn Ford, 49, is wanted for questioning.

The shooting happened on Westover Acres Lane in Lugoff around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to KCSO, one person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

“We believe this was an isolated incident that started as a fight between two men who knew each other,” Sheriff Lee Boan said. “It’s unclear exactly what happened that led to someone getting shot,”

If you have any information about the shooting or Ford’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.