SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kershaw County deputies look for “person of interest” in shooting case

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is looking for a “person of interest” in a shooting case.

Deputies said there isn’t a definitive suspect, but Rayford Lynn Ford, 49, is wanted for questioning.

The shooting happened on Westover Acres Lane in Lugoff around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to KCSO, one person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

“We believe this was an isolated incident that started as a fight between two men who knew each other,” Sheriff Lee Boan said. “It’s unclear exactly what happened that led to someone getting shot,”

If you have any information about the shooting or Ford’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Deputies said 27-year-old Cameron T. Darley was arrested after investigators received an...
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officer arrested, accused of bringing contraband inside jail
Justin Moody
Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’
Over 90 firefighters battled a massive construction site fire in south Charlotte Thursday.
CFD: 15 workers rescued, 2 unaccounted for in Charlotte construction site fire
One lane has reopened on I-26 after a crash in Lexington County.
First Alert Traffic: all lanes on I-26 westbound reopened in Lexington County after crash

Latest News

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes to Columbia
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/19/2023
Lexington Police Search for Car Burglars
Turbeville inmate death