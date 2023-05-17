Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant hosts job fair in anticipation of June opening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is hosting a job fair in anticipation of its June opening.

The restaurant said they’re hiring over 100 people to staff its 7,500-square-foot restaurant and brewing facility and fill positions including servers, cooks and dishwashers.

The job fair is on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Iron Hill Training Center, 2421 Boyce St, Columbia, S.C. 29201.

You can apply online here.

