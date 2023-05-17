SkyView
Good Samaritans rush to help toddler suffering seizure at park

Doctors told the boy's parents he experienced a febrile seizure, due to a high temperature caused by a viral illness. (WHAM, ALISSA AND JASON WAUGHTEL, CNN)
By WHAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - The parents of a New York toddler are thankful for the good Samaritans who rushed in to help when he had an unexpected seizure due to a fever.

The Waughtel family made their annual trip Saturday morning to the Lilac Festival at Rochester’s Highland Park. When they sat down to have lunch, their toddler Sam, who will turn 2 soon, began to act sleepy.

“It just is one of those moments, where you realize you’re a happy family having a great day. And in one second, your day changes, and it is drastic and fast,” said Alissa Waughtel, Sam’s mother.

She says she and her husband thought Sam was tired because of the busy day and would fall asleep soon. But what happened next shocked them.

“Then, his head tilted again, and the second time it tilted, his eyes rolled back in his head. He completely started to convulse. His whole body started shaking,” Waughtel said.

The toddler had never had a seizure before. While his father called 911, his mother ran for help.

“I just picked him up and ran down the hill, screaming, ‘My son is having a seizure!’ Then, all these people came running towards me immediately,” she said.

Among those people were a pediatric nurse and another mom who knew exactly what to do because her son has seizures.

“That woman told me to get him on his side, make sure his mouth is open, doing all these things, showing me what to do with his body to keep him safe. I wouldn’t know that if she wasn’t there. She helped me keep my son safe the entire time he was having a seizure,” Waughtel said.

The good Samaritans also helped keep an eye on Sam and calm his mother down until an ambulance could navigate its way through the festival crowds.

Doctors told Sam’s parents he experienced a febrile seizure, due to a high temperature caused by a viral illness they didn’t know he was fighting.

Now, Sam is feeling better, back to his playful self, and ready to turn 2 in a few days. His mom and dad are filled with gratitude for the good Samaritans who emerged from the crowd.

“I just want them to know Sam is healthy and happy. He is our playful little boy because they were able to help us in our time of need without even thinking of themselves. Everyone dropped everything for our son, and I want them to know how thankful we are for that,” Waughtel said.

Copyright 2023 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

