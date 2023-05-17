FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated storms settle in this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Wednesday will be warm and muggy with some potential spotty storms later into the day.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Isolated storms work to pop up as we push into a warm and muggy Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is looking cooler and cloudier with highs falling near 70, as some showers linger on.

Back to better breaks of sunshine for Friday & Saturday with highs in the mid to low 80s.

A few showers and storms remain a possibility into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! Our Wednesday will be a typical May day with highs in the mid 80s, with isolated showers and storms into the afternoon.

We cool off again on Thursday as a northerly flow develops, holding highs around 70, with showers at times.

More sun breaks through for Friday & Saturday with highs in the mid to lower 80s.

Be mindful as there are still some isolated shower & storm chances for the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Cloudier with some breaks of sun, with isolated p.m. showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Cooler with highs around 70. Mainly cloudy with rain showers around at times.

Friday: A few early showers to increasing breaks of sun into the afternoon. Highs nearing 80 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs again in the mid-80s. A stray storm can’t be ruled out.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with a few showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

