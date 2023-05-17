SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified

Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.(KADN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The employee of an Arby’s in Louisiana who was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer has been identified, officials said.

According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Nguyet Le of Texas.

The New Iberia Police Department said Le was found dead last Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

Her body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KFLY, Le was the manager. Police said foul play is not suspected.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner
Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
Lawmakers continued their debate over a plan for a more restrictive abortion bill on Wednesday.
Lawmakers continue abortion bill debate on second day of special session
Fatal Crash in Orangeburg County
Fatal Crash in Orangeburg County
A woman was sent to the intensive care unit with blisters and rashes due to a medication...
Woman sent to intensive care unit due to medication reaction
Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver.
Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver: ‘This completes the story’