Columbia Police continues to investigate fatal Mother’s Day shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police are still investigating what led to a mother being shot and killed on Mother’s Day.

48-year-old Barbara Dinkins was found shot in front of her home Sunday evening on the 2500 block of Orr Street.

The next day, 43-year-old Elijah Lindsey was arrested and is now charged in connection to the shooting.

The family of the victim said believe this is another case of domestic violence that turned deadly.

Police confirmed both Dinkins and Lindsey were in a relationship and lived at the home where Dinkins was shot.

In a statement, the family said Dinkins was a Columbia native and had a daughter and granddaughter.

They said Dinkins had a heart of gold and loved everyone.

According to the Columbia Police Department, authorities initially got the call to Orr Street for crowd control.

Police said when they got to the scene, a group of people gathered around an unconscious person in front of a home.

Dinkins was then taken to the hospital where she died.

Maurice Barkslad, a neighbor, said he was in his home with his kids when he heard gunshots and screaming.

“Something’s going on. I looked out the windows and all I see is a bunch of neighbors going back and forth around the corner and then from that point for the kid’s safety, I kind of just stayed inside and cracked the door to see what was going on,” said Barkslad.

Lindsay is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A bond hearing has not yet been set.

