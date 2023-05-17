City officials to establish ordinance to crack down on false alarm calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City officials are pushing to increase fines for repeat offenders who make false alarm calls.

According to police, nearly 5,000 service calls were wasted on false alarms across businesses and storefronts last year.

City council members said they’re exploring different ways to prioritize public safety. They said to be one step closer to modifying an ordinance that will change the way they respond to alarm calls.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) Chief Skip Holbrook proposed changes to a false security alarm user fee during a budget workshop Tuesday.

The push for increased fines comes after CPD said they responded to over 4,500 false alarm calls in 2022 alone, which equates to over 12 false alarm calls daily.

The current fees for repeat false alarm calls range anywhere from $25 to $100 after four or more dispatches.

Now, modified fees start at $100 and could reach $500 after ten or more false alarm calls to your home or business.

While city officials say false alarms aren’t a new issue, they believe a new ordinance will mitigate stress on a less-than-fully staffed police department.

City officials said they want to make clear that the proposed ordinance is not meant to target business owners, but instead, incentivize them to learn how to use their alarm systems correctly.

Howard Duvall said the proposed ordinance is similar to one in Charlotte, where he noted a 60% reduction in false alarm calls.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.