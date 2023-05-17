City of Cayce launches new resource that allows people to borrow tools for free to fix yards

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Gardeners and DIY hobbyists have a new resource in Cayce after the city launched a new “community tool shed” that allows people to borrow tools for free to fix their yards.

Officials say the goal is to help beautify the city and bring some communities up to code.

We’re told the city is also planning to organize a community clean up event in the near future.

Code Enforcement Manager for the City of Cayce Jarrett Epperson told WIS a grant from Palmetto pride made the clean up event possible.

