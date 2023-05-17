SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Arrowwood Road set to temporarily close for utility work and construction

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A section of Arrowwood Road is set to temporarily close next week for utility work and bridge construction.

Crews will work on the portion between Lawand Drive and Gracern Road.

There are signs directing traffic to Colonial Life Boulevard and Bush River Road for the time being.

The road is expected to last through August 13th.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner
Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia
Police Lights
Suspicious package at Sumter Lowe’s safe, police said

Latest News

Justin Moody
Records show former Richland sheriff’s deputy charged with murdering neighbor after ongoing ‘issues’
Lexington-Richland School District 5 announces Teacher and Supportive Employee of the year
Lexington-Richland School District 5 announces Teacher and Supportive Employee of the year
City of Cayce launches new resource that allows people to borrow tools for free to fix yards
City of Cayce launches new resource that allows people to borrow tools for free to fix yards
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool temps and rain chances for Thursday
According to police, nearly 5,000 service calls were wasted on false alarms across businesses...
City officials to establish ordinance to crack down on false alarm calls