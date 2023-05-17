Arrowwood Road set to temporarily close for utility work and construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A section of Arrowwood Road is set to temporarily close next week for utility work and bridge construction.

Crews will work on the portion between Lawand Drive and Gracern Road.

There are signs directing traffic to Colonial Life Boulevard and Bush River Road for the time being.

The road is expected to last through August 13th.

