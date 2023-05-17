SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Alex Murdaugh looking to rescind confession relating to housekeeper’s death

In a response filed earlier this month, Murdaugh admitted his dogs’ involvement in Satterfield’s death was a lie.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After admitting to stealing millions in settlement money from his former housekeeper’s family, convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is now looking to rescind a different admission: that he lied about the circumstances surrounding his housekeeper’s fatal fall.

Murdaugh is now petitioning the court to vacate the judgement because, according to the filings, if the insurance company that initially sent him the money obtains a judgment against him as they seek to retrieve it, “the only effect will be to reduce funds available to Mr. Murdaugh’s many other victims.”

Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property, Moselle, in 2018. Murdaugh represented Satterfield’s sons, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriot, in a subsequent wrongful death suit.

He later confessed to stealing the settlement money from Nautilus, his insurance company and admitted to owing the Satterfield’s sons more than $4.3 million.

In May 2022, Nautilus filed a complaint against Murdaugh and other defendants stating that the information they received from him regarding this case was incorrect.

Murdaugh had maintained for years that “one of his dogs tripped her up or somehow caused her to fall,” according to court filings. In a response filed earlier this month, Murdaugh admitted his dogs’ involvement in Satterfield’s death was a lie.

The disgraced lawyer also admitted in that filing that the money from the settlement went to an account he owned rather than to the Satterfield family.

His lawyers say in a new filing Tuesday that Murdaugh’s lie and ultimate admission to said lie “is another chapter in a bleak and dispiriting story of a man brought to his knees by a crippling drug addiction, who also had the means and knowledge to effect great financial harm upon others to feed that addiction.”

They argue that by not nullifying the confession, Murdaugh’s other victims suffer because there is already a “limited pool of money,” as Nautilus is seeking to recover the $4.3 million he stole from Satterfield’s sons.

Eric Bland, an attorney representing the Satterfield family, called the motion “yet another filing in a long line of rolls of legal toilet paper.”

“Alex Murdaugh gave the judgment for reasons that only his counsel and him knew at the time in May 2022. Now they seem to be singing a different tune,” Bland says. “The very attorneys filing this frivolous motion advised Murdaugh to sign the confession of judgment they now seek to vacate.”

As it related to Murdaugh’s other victims, the disbarred attorney admitted during his criminal trial for the murders of his wife and son that he stole even more money from other clients. It’s unclear when he will go on trial for those charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Man arrested in connection with Columbia shooting
Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner
Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County
Hines was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and his bond was denied.
Gaston man arrested in connection to shooting where two lovers were sprayed with gunfire in hotel parking lot

Latest News

KCSO Search for Person of Interest
KCSO Search for Person of Interest
Groom files wrongful death lawsuit
Deputies said 49-year-old Rayford Lyn Ford is wanted for questioning as a ‘person of interest.’
Man wanted for questioning in Lugoff shooting investigation
Police lights generic
Newberry County Coroner identifies bicyclist who died after collision with car
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
WATCH LIVE: Groom files wrongful death suit in wedding night DUI crash