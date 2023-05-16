SkyView
Watch live: House Democratic Caucus holds press conference ahead of abortion debate

The South Carolina Democratic party is holding a press conference ahead of the abortion debate taking place at 12 p.m. at the State House.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The House Democratic Caucus will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, May 16, ahead of the abortion debate.

The press conference will take place on the second floor of the State House and is set to start at 11:45 a.m.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

