SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: The new WaterGoat may be the GOAT in catching trash

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, the new WaterGoat trash collection system in waterways across our state.

Palmetto Pride announced last year a special grant to fund 25 WaterGoats across South Carolina.

The anti-litter nonprofit is providing WaterGoat trash collection systems to stop trash and debris from flowing downstream, thus, preventing litter and plastic from eventually entering our oceans. The WaterGoat is a floating trash trap designed to catch litter and protect wildlife.

The WaterGoat is a floating trash trap designed to catch litter and protect wildlife.
The WaterGoat is a floating trash trap designed to catch litter and protect wildlife.(Palmetto Pride)
The anti-litter nonprofit is providing WaterGoat trash collection systems to stop trash and...
The anti-litter nonprofit is providing WaterGoat trash collection systems to stop trash and debris from flowing downstream(Palmetto Pride)

Joe Berry is the special projects manager for Palmetto Pride. He joined WIS Midday to explain how the system works.

Learn more about anti-litter efforts at Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.
Sumter School District coach charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with student
A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Desiree Nicole Shaw has been found safe.
Missing Georgia woman found safe in Bamberg County
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between...
Incident report reveals details around fights at A.C. Flora High School

Latest News

Book vending machines open at Clarendon County School District
Book vending machines open at Clarendon County School District
Derrick is described as “larger than life” and someone that watched over everyone.
Local man and the Saluda River linked forever
Mother uses daughter’s story to raise awareness about mental health
Mother of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst uses daughter’s story to raise awareness about mental health
Several votes coming soon for pickleball courts proposal at Wesselman Park
The growing sport of Pickleball is taking over one Columbia club