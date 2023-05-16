Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: The new WaterGoat may be the GOAT in catching trash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, the new WaterGoat trash collection system in waterways across our state.

Palmetto Pride announced last year a special grant to fund 25 WaterGoats across South Carolina.

The anti-litter nonprofit is providing WaterGoat trash collection systems to stop trash and debris from flowing downstream, thus, preventing litter and plastic from eventually entering our oceans. The WaterGoat is a floating trash trap designed to catch litter and protect wildlife.

Joe Berry is the special projects manager for Palmetto Pride. He joined WIS Midday to explain how the system works.

Learn more about anti-litter efforts at Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/.

