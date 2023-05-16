SkyView
State House special session to debate abortions

It’s the first time in about two decades a governor has successfully called the legislature back into session.
By Mary Green
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A special session to debate abortion is underway right now at the State House.

Last week, the Speaker of the House told House members to be prepared to debate the six-week abortion ban without breaking or adjourning, until there’s a vote.

The bill they’re debating has already passed the state Senate and would ban most abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks, the time before opponents argue many women know they’re pregnant.

It would allow limited exceptions to save the mother’s life for sexual assault victims and when the fetus has a fatal anomaly that would prevent it from surviving outside the womb.

This foundation is nearly identical to the former six-week ban the state Supreme Court struck down in January ruling it violates the state constitutional right to privacy, but the language has been adjusted.

House members have made some changes to this bill from what the Senate originally passed.

If the House does pass this bill, then it would be up to senators to decide if they’ll accept the new version and send it to the governor or if they’ll try to work out a compromise.

