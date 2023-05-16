SkyView
South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts named to U.S.A. women’s U19 national team

By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina women’s basketball forward Chloe Kitts was selected to be a part of the United States of America women’s U19 national team.

The Oviedo, Florida native was one of 12 athletes named to the team and they will be representing the U.S. in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled for July 15-23 in Madrid, Spain.

Kitt is making her second appearance for USA basketball following her place on the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup gold medal team. Kitts will be the 13th Gamecock under head coach Dawn Staley to be named to a USA basketball team during her tenure at South Carolina.

Kitts played 18 games during her first season with South Carolina, she averaged 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

The United States drew Group B in the 2023 FIBA World Cup and will be included in a group that includes Chinese Taipei, Germany, and Mali.

