Soda City Live: Local Mentorship Program Offering Unique Opportunities for Students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Big Homie Lil Homie is a local Mentorship program that has certainly created a name for itself.

Not only are young men guided by positive male figures, but they also have an opportunity to mentor themselves.

Mentees have had their own level of success both through the program and because of the program and they share their success stories with Soda City Live viewers.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.