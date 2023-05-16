Soda City Live: Free Family Movie Night with Resources to Rea

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon students will be out of school for the Summer and two local leaders will be hosting a free family movie event to kick off schools being out for the break.

Families will have an opportunity to spend quality time together as they watch the premiere of “The Little Mermaid” and children will also receive reading resources to prevent the “Summer slide” while they are out for vacation.

This event is free but you must register to attend.

Register here.

