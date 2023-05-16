SCDPS Announces Annual Buckle Up South Carolina Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and law enforcement partners statewide have announced the annual seat belt enforcement ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Buck Up South Carolina BUSC campaign is a coordinated effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national seat belt enforcement mobilization through June 4, 2023, according to a press release.

“Memorial Day is coming up fast, and so is the start of the “100 Deadly Days of Summer,” a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day where we historically see an increase in fatalities on South Carolina roadways,” said Robert G. Woods IV, Director of SCDPS.

“This year we have updated our enforcement campaign and partnered with Darlington Raceway and NASCAR driver Ross Chastain to help us let every motorist know – you can help reduce fatalities on our roadways by simply buckling up and ensuring every passenger with you is buckled up too,” added Woods IV.

The press release read that there will be new public service announcements featuring Chastin promoting the new slogan, “Click it. Don’t Risk It.” The new ads will be heard on the radio, and seen on social media, YouTube, and billboards statewide.

“The two most important actions a motorist can take before driving a vehicle is to buckle your seat belt and properly restrain any young children who are your passengers,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol. “Seat belts save lives and reduce the risk of serious injury, so our troopers will be placing special emphasis on seat belt and child restraint violations during this enforcement period.”

State Transport Police Colonel Dean Dill says his officers will have a primary focus on drivers and passengers of commercial motor vehicles.

“State Transport Police officers will work to educate commercial drivers about the risks of not buckling up and enforcing safety belt violations,” Dill said. “It is a common belief that large truck operators are safe because of the size of the vehicle, but that is simply not the case. We all have a part to play in safety on our roadways. Together, we know we can make a difference.”

The BUSC campaign is a part of the department’s Target Zero umbrella which leads all enforcement and educational activities at SCDPS, and represents the long-term strategy to reduce and eliminate traffic fatalities in South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.