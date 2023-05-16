SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested

Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at Yellowstone National Park.(National Park Service | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (Gray News) - Park rangers say they found a woman’s body inside a car at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, rangers found the body when responding to a reported incident on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, on Saturday.

Authorities said a vehicle had been driven into a snowbank at that location with a man standing outside of the car.

Upon further investigation, rangers reported they found the deceased female inside the vehicle.

The unidentified man was detained and arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the park service said.

Investigators are currently determining what led to the woman’s death with her identity not immediately released.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for about 24 hours for the on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.
Sumter School District coach charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with student
A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Desiree Nicole Shaw has been found safe.
Missing Georgia woman found safe in Bamberg County
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between...
Incident report reveals details around fights at A.C. Flora High School

Latest News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Special Session to Discuss Abortion
Special Session to Discuss Abortion
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- There is a good chance of showers and storms over the next few days.
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit