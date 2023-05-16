Murder trial begins for teen charged in kidnapping, murder of Richland County teen in 2021

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The murder trail began on Tuesday for a Lexington County teenager accused of kidnapping and murdering a Richland County teen in 2021.

Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta is being tried as an adult.

Prosecutors said Sanchez-Peralta and two others lured Sanaa Amenhotep away from her Northeast Columbia home on the night of April 5, 2021, drove her to the woods in Leesville, and killed her.

In opening statements at the Lexington County courthouse, the state argued it was Sanchez-Peralta’s insistence and trickery that led Amenhotep into the car that night.

Prosecutors said Amenhotep trusted her and Sanchez-Peralta broke that trust.

Prosecutors also explained under South Carolina law that it doesn’t matter if there was one gun and one bullet — all teenagers are equally guilty if they were acting together. They also argued evidence will show Sanchez-Peralta shot Amenhotep.

The defense said it’s a tragedy what happened to both Amenhotep and Sanchez-Peralta. They said Sanchez-Peralta was abused by her boyfriend, Treveon Nelson, who is also charged in the killing.

The defense emphasized the burden is on the state to prove Sanchez-Peralta’s guilt.

Nelson pleaded guilty in this case and is awaiting sentencing.

A third person, Jaylen Wilson, faces trial next week.

