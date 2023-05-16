SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Murder trial begins for teen charged in kidnapping, murder of Richland County teen in 2021

Prosecutors said Sanchez-Peralta and two others lured Sanaa Amenhotep away from her Northeast...
Prosecutors said Sanchez-Peralta and two others lured Sanaa Amenhotep away from her Northeast Columbia home on the night of April 5, 2021, drove her to the woods in Leesville, and killed her.(Miranda Parnell)
By Nick Neville
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The murder trail began on Tuesday for a Lexington County teenager accused of kidnapping and murdering a Richland County teen in 2021.

Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta is being tried as an adult.

Prosecutors said Sanchez-Peralta and two others lured Sanaa Amenhotep away from her Northeast Columbia home on the night of April 5, 2021, drove her to the woods in Leesville, and killed her.

In opening statements at the Lexington County courthouse, the state argued it was Sanchez-Peralta’s insistence and trickery that led Amenhotep into the car that night.

Prosecutors said Amenhotep trusted her and Sanchez-Peralta broke that trust.

Prosecutors also explained under South Carolina law that it doesn’t matter if there was one gun and one bullet — all teenagers are equally guilty if they were acting together. They also argued evidence will show Sanchez-Peralta shot Amenhotep.

The defense said it’s a tragedy what happened to both Amenhotep and Sanchez-Peralta. They said Sanchez-Peralta was abused by her boyfriend, Treveon Nelson, who is also charged in the killing.

The defense emphasized the burden is on the state to prove Sanchez-Peralta’s guilt.

Nelson pleaded guilty in this case and is awaiting sentencing.

A third person, Jaylen Wilson, faces trial next week.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.
Sumter School District coach charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with student
A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Desiree Nicole Shaw has been found safe.
Missing Georgia woman found safe in Bamberg County
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between...
Incident report reveals details around fights at A.C. Flora High School

Latest News

Book vending machines open at Clarendon County School District
Book vending machines open at Clarendon County School District
Soda City Live: Young Frankenstein
Soda City Live: Young Frankenstein
Soda City Live: Village Idiot Pizza is Franchising
Soda City Live: Village Idiot Pizza is Franchising
5k run and walk raises funds to help those facing mental illness and addiction
5k run and walk raises funds to help those facing mental illness and addiction
Soda City Live: Mental Health America of South Carolina
Soda City Live: Mental Health America of South Carolina