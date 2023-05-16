Mother uses daughter’s story to raise awareness about mental health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS joins a national movement during the month of May to raise awareness about mental health.

Mental health has many faces including those who you have seen in the spotlight like Cheslie Kryst.

Kryst is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, a licensed attorney, a D1 athlete, Miss USA 2019, an Emmy Award-nominated Television host, mentor, advocate, daughter, sister, and friend.

Krysta died by suicide last year after battling high functioning depression for years.

Her mother April Simpkins, is now a certified in mental health first aid is using her daughter’s story to educate others.

Simpkins told WIS how she’s committed her life to raise awareness about mental health in honor of her daughter.

If you or someone you know need help, contact NAMI HelpLine. (WIS)

