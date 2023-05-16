SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.
Sumter School District coach charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with student
A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature
Desiree Nicole Shaw has been found safe.
Missing Georgia woman found safe in Bamberg County
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between...
Incident report reveals details around fights at A.C. Flora High School

Latest News

Soda City Live: Young Frankenstein
Soda City Live: Young Frankenstein
Soda City Live: Village Idiot Pizza is Franchising
Soda City Live: Village Idiot Pizza is Franchising
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Authorities ID New Mexico gunman who killed 3 as 18-year-old high schooler
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Jurors deliberate in trial over limousine wreck that killed 20 people in rural New York