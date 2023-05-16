Midlands school districts receive payouts from Juul lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple Midlands school districts will be receiving settlement funds from a class-action lawsuit against JUUL Labs, Inc., the company that makes popular electronic cigarettes.

Richland County School District One alongside other districts in the Palmetto State joined the legal fight against the e-cigarette manufacturing company. According to a press release, the lawsuit states the company had specifically targeted minors in advertising campaigns by enticing teens with fun flavors.

Here were the payouts Midlands school districts received from the payout:

Richland County School District One: $559,095.37.

Lexington County School District One: $830,093

Richland County School District Two: $856,530

Orangeburg School District: $319,476

Kershaw County School District: $264,806

Clarendon County School District Four 4: $37,947

Lee County School District: $30,233

Calhoun County School District: $28,222

Federal data show that e-cigarette use among middle and high school students more than doubled between 2017 and 2019. Last year’s South Carolina Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that nearly 40% of high schoolers in our state had used an e-cigarette and public health officials believe these numbers are likely underreported.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.