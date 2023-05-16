SkyView
Midlands school districts receive payouts from Juul lawsuit

One school district to recieve a little over half a million dollars in settlement.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple Midlands school districts will be receiving settlement funds from a class-action lawsuit against JUUL Labs, Inc., the company that makes popular electronic cigarettes.

Richland County School District One alongside other districts in the Palmetto State joined the legal fight against the e-cigarette manufacturing company. According to a press release, the lawsuit states the company had specifically targeted minors in advertising campaigns by enticing teens with fun flavors.

Here were the payouts Midlands school districts received from the payout:

  • Richland County School District One: $559,095.37.
  • Lexington County School District One: $830,093
  • Richland County School District Two: $856,530
  • Orangeburg School District: $319,476
  • Kershaw County School District: $264,806
  • Clarendon County School District Four 4: $37,947
  • Lee County School District: $30,233
  • Calhoun County School District: $28,222

Federal data show that e-cigarette use among middle and high school students more than doubled between 2017 and 2019. Last year’s South Carolina Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that nearly 40% of high schoolers in our state had used an e-cigarette and public health officials believe these numbers are likely underreported.

