Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department report a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman.

Officers said Columbia police alongside members of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Elijah L. Lindsay for the shooting death of a female acquaintance.

On Sunday, May 14, just after 5 p.m., officers said a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound on the 2500 block of Orr Street.

Lindsay was found at a West Beltline Boulevard gas station on May 15 and is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Elijah was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

