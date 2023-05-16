SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman in Columbia

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of Orr Street.
Officers said Columbia police alongside members of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Elijah L. Lindsay.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department report a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman.

Officers said Columbia police alongside members of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Elijah L. Lindsay for the shooting death of a female acquaintance.

On Sunday, May 14, just after 5 p.m., officers said a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound on the 2500 block of Orr Street.

Lindsay was found at a West Beltline Boulevard gas station on May 15 and is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Elijah was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Nicole Shaw has been found safe.
Missing Georgia woman found safe in Bamberg County
Peter Rodrick Calhoun, Jr., 57, was placed in custody on Friday and charged with sexual battery.
Sumter School District coach charged, accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Authorities said the fights that happened on May 11 spurred from an ongoing argument between...
Incident report reveals details around fights at A.C. Flora High School
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
Car crash kills mother of five, youngest child in critical condition
A bill to dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, DHEC, now...
Bill to dissolve DHEC awaits governor’s signature

Latest News

Raymond Luke Edward Watkins was arrested by officers thanks to the FLOCK camera system.
Flock Camera alert leads to arrest of man in Camden
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity rises again with some storm chances
The Flock Camera system led to the arrest of a man in Camden.
FLOCK camera system alert led to arrest of man in Camden
Lindsay was found at a West Beltline Boulevard gas station on May 15 and is being charged with...
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of woman in Columbia