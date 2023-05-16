Letter: States urges Richland County jail to hire new director, comply with state law

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) has responded to Richland County’s jail improvement plan.

SCDC officials commended the county for submitting the plan, however, the state still has concerns with the county’s plan.

That includes hiring a new jail director as soon as possible.

“A permanent qualified detention director needs to be selected and in place without further delay,” the letter said. “This will be monitored very closely over the next few weeks in order to confirm that the county has resolved this matter.”

Currently, the state said in its letter, the detention center is breaking South Carolina law by not having a jail director.

The jail has been without a permanent director since September 2022 when Tyrell Deemtrick Cato was fired.

The local detention center has had been riddled with problems and is currently facing two wrongful death lawsuits.

In April, the county was required to send a letter to the SCDC that addressed concerns the state had and what actions Alvin S. Glenn administrators promised to make to improve the facility.

The plan included new jail locks and mental health care for inmates.

Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said the renovated kitchen will have updated signage, new tiles and equipment.

“I want to acknowledge that sometimes having an individual in your family that’s detained can be very heart-wrenching and we recognize that, and we want to make sure that we create an environment that allows those individuals who are detained there to be safe and secure,” Brown said during a recent press conference. “Our initiatives, our plan that we submitted, all of our actions are really geared towards that end.”

Blake E. Taylor, division director of compliance, standards and inspections for the state, wrote in a response letter that he acknowledged the county is trying to improve conditions at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

With the renovated kitchen plan, Taylor said the county needs to provide an update on the management of the food service operation at the detention center and a possible contractor.

Taylor said the plan to install a new lock system was adequate but added to the state’s concerns about the amount of time it will take to install the system. The county’s plan said it would take a full year to install.

Mental health services and medical care for detainees will also need to be improved in the county’s latest plan, the state said in the letter.

Read the full letter below:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?

