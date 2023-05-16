SkyView
Lee County 9-1-1 emergency lines down

By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Administrators with Lee County Emergency Management say the 9-1-1 administrative lines are currently down.

Officials say if you need to report anything or to get emergency assistance, please call 803-459-7928 or 803-459-7934 until further notice.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

