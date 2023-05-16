SkyView
High school coach arrested accused of student relationship

The Sumter Police Department says Peter Calhoun, Jr., was involved in a sexual relationship with a student
By Andrew Fancher
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 57-year-old Peter Calhoun was placed in custody and is booked at Sumter County Detention Center.

The Sumter Police Department says Peter Calhoun, Jr., was involved in a sexual relationship with a student following an investigation launched earlier this month.

Now victim advocates across Sumter County are hopeful that the latest arrest will encourage parents to communicate with their kids and prevent child abuse.

Students say they’re shocked and parents say they’re appalled by the alleged actions of a Lakewood Highschool teacher.

Past and present members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance Division, say part of the battle is normalizing an unpleasant conversation.

Tips are echoed by the Durant Children’s Center, where the sheriff’s office says they refer cases for long-term counseling and family support.

As for the case involving Calhoun, he’s currently charged with sexual battery as the police department continues its investigation.

The Sumter County school district tells WISW that Calhoun was placed on administrative leave.

At this time, he’s still listed as a PE teacher on their website.

