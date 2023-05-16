Gaston man arrested in connection to shooting where two lovers were sprayed with gunfire in hotel parking lot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Gaston man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting from earlier this year where one man was shot five times while he was sharing an “intimate” moment with his girlfriend.

Four men fired shots at the couple on Feb. 20 while they were inside a car parked at the Country Inn and Suites on Piney Grove Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

An incident report said two men approached the vehicle and ordered the couple to get out of the car before firing shots.

Dyshawn Titus Hines, 40, was arrested on May 12 and charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, in addition to two counts of attempted murder, arrest warrants show.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Hines, along with three other people, “tried to kill” the couple when they fired shots at them.

Hines was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and his bond was denied.

The man who was hit five times by gunfire survived.

“This is still an open and active investigation, and we expect more charges and arrests in this case,” Koon said in a release.

