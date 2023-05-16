SkyView
FLOCK camera system alert led to arrest of man in Camden

The Camden Police Department reports a man was arrested while driving a stolen car with methamphetamine thanks to the help of the FLOCK camera system.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Officers say around 4:21 a.m., on Monday, May 15, the department responded to a notification from the FLOCK camera system alerting them of a stolen vehicle entering city limits. Officers found the car parked at the Refuel convenience store at 204 Wall St.

The two individuals in the car with detained and questioned and officers seized about 9.63 grams of methamphetamine from one of the individuals, and Raymond Luke Edward Watkins was placed under arrest.

Detectives said Watkins is currently on probation for his involvement in methamphetamine distribution, having faced three previous convictions related to this crime.

Law enforcement officers also seized working scales, distribution packaging, and three methamphetamine pipes from the suspect’s car and Watkins was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center, where he remains until charges are filed.

The other individual in the car was issued citations for the possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia say officers. The Flock Camera system, a video camera system that reads license plates and provides 24/7 monitoring.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

