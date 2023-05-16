FIRST ALERT WEATHER- There is a good chance of showers and storms over the next few days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain chances will go up over the next few days as a front moves over the Midlands and becomes stationary.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A front will cross the area Wednesday and increase rain chances

Expect rain to greet you Thursday morning and continue off and on into the early afternoon. Highs will settle in the low 70s.

A Few showers will linger into your Friday.

Mostly cloudy and dry to start your Weekend, with a few late day pop-up showers/storms.



FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A cold front is set to arrive Wednesday with a low-pressure system trailing behind it, these two systems bring a 40% chance of rain and storms to your Mid-week forecast. Lows settle near 70 and highs reach the mid 80s.

We see a 60% chance of rain and storms Thursday and temperature drop as high pressure builds in the northeast. The easterly wind cools us down to highs in the low 70s. Expect clouds and light/moderate rain showers to continue off and on during the day, especially in the morning hours.

Friday a few showers will linger into the early morning hours with temperatures in the upper 50s and warming to the 80s by the afternoon.

For the weekend there is a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s and lows are in the low 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Wednesday: A Mix of Sun and clouds with showers and storms. Rain Chance 40%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Cooler with highs in the low 70s. Mainly cloudy with light /moderate rain showers around at times.

Friday: A few morning showers. A good deal of sun works to break through by afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 80s.PM Storm chance 20%.

