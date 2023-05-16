FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity rises again with some storm chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will be hotter today with highs into the upper 80s, with a few late storms possible.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We heat back up today with highs in the upper 80s, with a few showers & storms possible into the evening.

Isolated storm chances work to pop up again as we push later into Wednesday afternoon as well.

Thursday is looking cooler with highs back to the lower mid-70s, as some isolated showers linger.

Back to more sunshine for Friday & Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! We will heat back up today with humidity on the rise as well. Highs climb into the to upper 80s, eventually leading to a few isolated showers & storms very late into the day. Do your best to stay as comfy as you can this afternoon.

Wednesday will be a typical May day with highs in the mid 80s, and isolated showers and storms late again.

We cool off again on Thursday as a northerly flow develops, holding highs in the lower mid-70s, with some isolated showers.

More sun returns for Friday & Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and hotter with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms possible late into the day/evening.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with some later isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Cooler with highs in the lower mid-70s. Mainly cloudy with rain showers around at times.

Friday: A good deal of sun works to break through. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 80s.

