First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen on I-26 eastbound in West Columbia after vehicle fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports two lanes have been reopened after a vehicle fire on I-26 eastbound.

Update: Vehicle on fire; I-26 EB: at Exit111B, no lns clsd, Ocrd: 6:54AM. https://t.co/1gNiNtpYYA | 7:52A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) May 16, 2023

Officials say the blocked lanes were near the 111-mile-marker in the Cayce area of West Columbia.

Troopers say the area has been cleared now.

