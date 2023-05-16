SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Lanes reopen on I-26 eastbound in West Columbia after vehicle fire

Two lanes are blocked on I-26 eastbound near the 111 mile-marker.
Two lanes are blocked on I-26 eastbound near the 111 mile-marker.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports two lanes have been reopened after a vehicle fire on I-26 eastbound.

Officials say the blocked lanes were near the 111-mile-marker in the Cayce area of West Columbia.

Troopers say the area has been cleared now.

