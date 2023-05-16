SkyView
Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Woman shot and killed on Mother's Day identified by Richland County Coroner(KKTV)
By Marcus Flowers
May. 16, 2023
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has named the woman who died after a shooting on Mother’s Day.

Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 48-year-old Barbara Dinkins as the victim of a homicide that happened on the 2500 block of Orr Street just after 5 on Sunday, May 14.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department alongside members of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Elijah L. Lindsay in connection with the homicide.

Dinkins was found by officers and they pronounced her dead from a gunshot wound.

