Coroner identifies woman who was shot and killed on Mother’s Day in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has named the woman who died after a shooting on Mother’s Day.

Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 48-year-old Barbara Dinkins as the victim of a homicide that happened on the 2500 block of Orr Street just after 5 on Sunday, May 14.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department alongside members of the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Elijah L. Lindsay in connection with the homicide.

Dinkins was found by officers and they pronounced her dead from a gunshot wound.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.