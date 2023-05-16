Coroner identifies victim who died after Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Office has named the man who died after a shooting in Richland County.

Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 18-year-old Antonio Riley who was the victim of a shooting that happened around 7 p.m., on Friday, May 12, on the 2500 block of Crofton Way.

Richland County responded to reports of shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to the press release.

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene said deputies

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.