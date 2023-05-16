Book vending machines open at Clarendon County School District

CALRENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County School District opened book vending machines meant to encourage students and families to start building their own in-home libraries.

The school district hosted openings in Manning and Turbeville in partnership with the Carolina Family Engagement Center.

Books are available for students in Pre-K through the 12th grade and will be restocked monthly with brand new options.

