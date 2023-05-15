University of South Carolina set to invest over $10 million in institutes to address state’s biggest challenges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina (USC) is set to invest over $10 million dollars over the next four years into five new research institutes that will address some of the state’s biggest challenges — including health, education, and water quality.

Each of the new facilities will receive $500,000 each year from USC’s Research Institutes Funding Program.

USC said the institutes were competitively selected and include faculty from seven different USC colleges.

USC President Michael Amiridis said in part these projects are doing what they do best — bringing experts together to tackle big scientific and societal challenges.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.